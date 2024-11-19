Cobra Kai series finale: Show EP promises closure

We know that the Cobra Kai series finale is now going to air as we move into February — so will all loose ends be tied up?

Well, if you are out there with questions about closure, let’s just assure you of this: Absolutely you will leave the series feeling pretty good about what you saw! Sure, there is a chance that there could be a spin-off or something more down the road, but the creative team is not pushing forward with leaving some bread-crumbs as some sort of enormous priority.

Speaking to TV Insider, co-showrunner Hayden Schlossberg promises that there are no more cliffhangers ahead in the third part of this story:

“If you’ve seen the middle five, you’ve seen amazing next-level martial arts that ended in complete chaos and no resolution. And the last five will end in resolution. There is no big cliffhanger at the end of the last five episodes … This is where all the questions get answered. All the characters reach their full arcs. All the mysteries get solved. And you’re still going to see next-level martial arts — and some unexpected twists and turns — but it’s really designed to be an exciting, thrilling, and fulfilling conclusion to this six-season journey that we’ve all been on.”

We know that closure was important to Hayden and the entire creative team, especially since they likely understand just how rare it is to really get that within the modern era of television. There are just so many instances at this point of it not happening! You want to be grateful whenever these opportunities do arise to reward viewers for their loyalty, especially with a show like this. Just remember that it originally started on YouTube and with that, it has had quite an incredible / atypical journey to even get to this point.

