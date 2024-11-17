Cobra Kai season 6 episode 11 spoilers: More secrets revealed?

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn a whole lot more in terms of the past over the course of Cobra Kai season 6 part 3?

Well, for starters, we do think that there is a lot that so many of us still have to learn! Remember for a moment here that there is the issue of the endgame for all of the individual characters, and that is in addition to Kwon’s death amidst the chaos of the Sekai Taikai. Then, there is also more that Daniel LaRusso stands to learn about Miyagi, which he is still struggling with. For a lot of his life, he thought that he knew everything that there was to be uncovered. However, he is now realizing that there is a lot more still to be realized.

So what will Ralph Macchio’s character figure out in episode 11 and beyond? Speaking to TVLine, here is what executive producer Hayden Schlossberg said to set the stage:

We are going to learn more about Miyagi’s history in the final five episodes, but we’re never going to know it all. We purposely set up this box and all the items in the box as a hint at a life that is much more complex than what Daniel remembered. He only knew him as a mentor, but [Miyagi] was a full human being with ups and downs throughout his entire life.

I think you’re going to come out of it with a greater understanding in some ways, but also still questions left to be answered. But the knowledge that there was a greater complexity there, Daniel is clearly left unsettled by that information to the point where he’s having this horrible nightmare. He kind of gets to the place where, “You know what? It doesn’t make sense to dwell in the past. Just focus on the present.” But that doesn’t really alleviate those deep-seated fears. They’re still in there. And I think we’re going to confront those in the final five, while still leaving questions to be answered after the show ends.

Now, some of these secrets could be saved for a possible Miyagi prequel, which the producers seem perhaps interested in doing. However, the truth here is that with each person you meet in life, there are always secrets and unanswered questions. Why would the world of this show be different?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

