Cobra Kai season 6 part 3: Is a big time jump coming?

As you brace to see Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 on Netflix, we don’t blame you if you have questions aplenty. Take, for starters, the aftermath of that death. Or, whether or not there is going to be some sort of significant time jump to bring people back from Barcelona.

For us personally, we do tend to think that you’ll be spending more time within the world of the Valley. However, at the same time you are going to be seeing a pretty major shift when it comes how everyone is feeling about karate in general. Recovering from Kwon’s death does not feel altogether easy for anyone to do, no?

Alas, the executive producers are (at least for now) keeping their cards close to the vest about what the show’s future is going to look like. Speaking on a possible time jump to Collider, here is what co-creator Hayden Schlossberg had to say:

I will say, you know we’re going to be covering the span of time that our students on the show graduate high school. So, you know, we’re going to leave the series with you knowing where their childhoods ended up and as they go off into adulthood. So, I can’t say exactly what happens in episode 611, and whether we’re still on the mat with Kwon’s blood or if we’re years later in Nantucket at Miguel’s Crab Shack, but you’ll find out the fate of our characters.

Given that the entire Cobra Kai team knew in advance that this would be the final chapter, that does make it a little bit easier for them to set the stage for the end. A lot of loose ends will be tied up and yet, we do think that there could be a few loose ends left open for possible spin-offs.

