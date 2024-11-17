Saturday Night Live return date: Paul Mescal to host!

During tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode, we anticipated that there would be some sort of return-date news for December. So, what did we get? Who is the next host and musical guest?

Well, first and foremost, let’s go ahead and note that the sketch show is going to be back on December 7. Not only that, but it will be hosted by Paul Mescal! The Gladiator II star is going to be making his hosting debut, and we would just like to point out that he stars with Pedro Pascal — by the transitive property of things that we want, we really need to have Pedro back as the mother character again. It has to be one of the best recurring bits we’ve had on this show in a really long time, no?

Mescal will be joined on the show by Shaboozey as the musical guest. We’re not the most familiar with this particular artist, but that’s the thing about this particular show: You do get a chance to meet people who you are not that familiar with.

In general, we do tend to think that we’re going to have a chance to see some fun stuff in this episode — and more than likely, there are going to be a few shows in December. This is typically the case, and with the Christmas Special in general, we honestly hope that the producers go all out and court a really big name to come back. Can we get Eddie Murphy? Is that a crazy thing to ask for or even dream about at this point? Maybe so, but 100% we cannot help ourselves!

Remember as well that moving into the new year, we are going to have a chance to see the 50th anniversary special, which could be one of the greatest nights in the history of the show.

Related – See some more thoughts on this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open right now

What do you most want to see moving into the next Saturday Night Live episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







