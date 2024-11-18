FROM season 3 episode 9: Are Miranda, Tabitha same person?

We anticipated some sort of huge reveal on FROM season 3 episode 9 tonight — but there was no real way to prepare for what we saw with Tabitha.

After all, in the final seconds of the episode as she comforted Victor, the character started to have memories that she had no business having. As a matter of fact, she was having memories of Miranda. Does this mean that (insert gasp here) that the two are actually the same person?

Now, we 100% recognize that it may be easy now to jump to some sort of super-massive conclusion that Victor’s mother was born again as Tabitha, and that there is some sort of reincarnation going on. That could be the case, but it is hard to also state that things are necessarily that simple. After all, it feels like Miranda’s presence was always felt in the town even after her death, and that we could be looking at something more spiritual, almost as though her soul recognized Tabitha as some sort of equal, even from an early age. As adults, both are mothers who are trying their best to care for others. You can easily see some of these parallels present here.

Is everyone in From-ville at this point tied to someone who died there once upon a time? Or, is this more of an instance of ghosts fluttering from one vessel to another? If you are confused, we understand! After all, it would be almost strange if Sara, for example, is a direct reincarnation of someone who wanted to kill people at one point and then try to redeem her after the fact.

If nothing else, at least we imagine that the finale is going to offer up some more answers — or, at least that’s the sense we’ve gotten from a lot of the cast all season.

What did you think about the overall events here of FROM season 3 episode 9 on MGM+?

