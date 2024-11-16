Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 9: Who will be eliminated next?

We know that we are going to be seeing Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 9 on Tuesday night — the semifinals are here! Each one of the remaining stars is going to be performing two separate routines, and with that, of course the stakes and physical strain are going to be higher than ever before.

So now that we have set everything up and outlined what’s happening, let’s go ahead and get to the all-important other question: Who will be eliminated next? There is certainly a lot to get into here at the moment!

First and foremost, we tend to think that Joey Graziadei and Chandler Kinney are the two locks for the finale. They have consistently been the strongest dancers all season long, and Chandler in particular set the floor on fire on this past episode.

So as for the remaining three, this is where things get rather interesting. Danny Amendola is arguably the least-famous in terms of pop-culture relevance, but he’s had multiple viral moments the past few weeks including the Deadpool routine. Meanwhile, Stephen Nedoroscik is instantly likable and has a partner in Rylee Arnold who has become extremely popular on social media in a super-short amount of time.

In the end, all roads now lead to Ilona Maher being the most likely person sent out, and even that is hard to accept. She’s extremely popular and yet, she’s also the weakest dancer left at this point. When it feels like there’s nobody controversial in the mix, or someone astronomically more popular than anyone else, we do have to default to dance ability. Ilona is a really good dancer — with that in mind, we do think that there is a chance a really surprising exit does happen.

