Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 9 spoilers: Semifinals routines

Next week on ABC, you are going to see Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 9 — in other words, the semifinals!

So what does this mean? Well, for starters, you are going to be seeing a situation where there are fewer gimmicks and a focus on the routines themselves. The remaining five celebrities are going to be giving their all to impressing the judges with two different dances. There’s a lot of pressure that comes with this point, but also the capacity for a lot of excitement, as well!

Without further ado, check out the official spoilers entering the episode right now…

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Gravity” by John Mayer and a Salsa to “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

“The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Foxtrot to “I Won’t Dance” by Erin Boheme featuring District 78 and a Paso Doble to “Come Together” by Lennon & McCartney.

TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Foxtrot to “Too Sweet” by Hozier and a Salsa to Spicy Margarita by Jason Derulo and Michael Bublé.

Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Viennese Waltz to “golden hour” by JVKE and a Paso Doble to “Unholy (Orchestral Version)” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Tango to “Sweet Disposition” by The Temper Trap and a Cha Cha to “Bailar” by Deorro featuring Elvis Crespo.

How is a paso to “Come Together” going to play out here? Well, let’s just say that there is going to be a lot of creativity that may be required here! Because a lot of these songs are pretty particular to the style, there really is not that much we can say directly insofar as expectations go.

The biggest thing we’ll say is that there could be some great routines from here on out, and that Chandler has to be the favorite. This doesn’t mean that she’ll win, but she is the frontrunner nonetheless…

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

