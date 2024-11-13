Dancing with the Stars 33: Who was eliminated, episode 8?

Who was eliminated tonight on Dancing with the Stars 33? The celebrities had two weeks to prepare for tonight’s big episode — and, of course, there have been a lot of heated debates online.

Let’s just start by saying that if you go mostly based on social media and/or discussion boards, Dwight Howard was the consensus choice for who should go next. Daniella Karagach is arguably the best choreographer the show has, but her celebrity partner is easily the weakest one left in terms of skill. He has done so much better than expected given the physical challenges of being so tall, but at a certain point, the quality of routines does still matter, right?

If it was not Dwight who was sent packing tonight, who would the other possibilities be? Let’s just put it like this: Joey Graziadei was honestly the only person entering the episode who we felt would be 100% safe based on 1) the quality of his routines and 2) his perceived audience size. Chandler Kinney should be safe as the best actual contestant left, but we know that she was not a super-familiar name to a lot of the show’s audience going into tonight and that did end up producing its fair share of concerns.

Also, this show has made us a little untrustworthy of what is going to happen sometimes. Rest assured, though, we will have an update getting into the episode.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

