Dancing with the Stars 33: Would Mark Ballas judge again?

Tonight Dancing with the Stars season 33 is coming back after a long delay, and there is a lot to celebrate with the 500th episode! A lot of the routines are going to be iconic dances from seasons past, including one originally done by Charli D’Amelio and her partner Mark Ballas.

Earlier this season, we saw the former Mirrorball champ Ballas return to the show as a judge, and he did a pretty amazing job being critical while also giving valuable feedback. Is it enough to make us think he could return down the road? Well, let’s just say that Mark is up for it!

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, Ballas had the following to say all about it:

“I grew up around this type of dancing. My mom [Shirley Ballas] and dad [Corky Ballas, a former DWTS pro] are both accomplished Latin American ballroom teachers.

“My mom is the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing in the UK … grew up knowing Len Goodman my whole life when I lived in England. I spent my whole life learning from the best coaches there. It was an amazing experience sitting there at the table. It was my first time. If they’d have me back, I’d be totally down.”

Personally, we would easily take getting to see more of Ballas than bringing in some other random guest judge who has no real knowledge of dance at all. We are still working, after all, to get that terrible taste of Gene Simmons’ disastrous appearance out of our mouths.

We’d be pleasantly surprised at this point if Ballas comes back at some point in season 33 … but season 34? Well, all bets are off when it comes to that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

