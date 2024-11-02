Dancing with the Stars episode 8 spoilers: 500th episode routines

If you are not aware already, we are going to be waiting for longer than usual to see Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 8. Because of the election on Tuesday, the ballroom competition is on hold now moving into Tuesday, November 12.

Now, there are actually two rounds in the competition coming up, and that includes an Instant Dance Challenge where couples won’t know exactly what they are doing until shortly before. Beyond that, they will also be recreating (with a twist) some iconic routines from the past. This is, after all, the 500th episode of the series!

To get some more details now on all of these dances, be sure to check out the info below courtesy of the network:

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Quickstep, inspired by Helio Castroneves and Julianne Hough’s performance in season five, to “Hey Pachuco” by Royal Crown Revue.

“The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Contemporary, inspired by Riker Lynch and Allison Holker’s performance in season 20, to “Work Song” by Hozier.

NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform an Argentine Tango, inspired by James Hinchliffe and Sharna Burgess performance in season 23, to “Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)” by Gotan Project.

TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform an Argentine Tango, inspired by Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough’s performance in season 16, to “Para Te” by Appart.

Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Quickstep, inspired by Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold’s performance in season 25, to “Chuck Berry” by Pharrell Williams.

Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Viennese Waltz, inspired by Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas’ performance in season 31, to “Glimpse of Us” by Joji.

Out of these routines, we should go ahead and note that Danny and Witney’s is arguably one of the most well-known of the entire series — it is the “dancing banana” routine, as we like to think about it due to the bright yellow suit Helio wore. It’s also a really tough one to execute.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars 33, including some recent controversy

Which one of these Dancing with the Stars 33 routines excites you the most?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







