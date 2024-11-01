Dancing with the Stars 33: Chandler Kinney on Carrie Ann’s scores

As we prepare for the next new Dancing with the Stars 33 episode on November 12, everyone is going to have time to prepare. That should be a good thing in terms of rest and/or nursing some injuries, but will that also lead to some higher expectations from the judges?

Well, for Chandler Kinney in particular, she may have some frustrations when it comes to the judges already — especially Carrie Ann Inaba, who gave ten to other contestants not her, despite her having a sensational dance last night.

Speaking per Entertainment Weekly after the show, Kinney indicated that she did have some aggravation over the way she was scored:

“The judges do push me really, really hard because they have high expectations … I understand, and I take the criticism. But tonight, it was probably showing a bit, I was getting a little frustrated because I wanted to know what to do. Otherwise, when I get to rehearsal, I’m a little lost.”

Are Kinney’s frustrations a little understandable? Absolutely, but we also tend to think that this represents the game within the game of the show. We tend to think that the series likes to show a trajectory of growth throwing the season and for this particular year, it feels like the judges did not want to give a perfect 30 at this point. (Yes, they have done it on Halloween episodes before, but still.)

In the end, we do think that she is the best technical dancer by far and that has to matter to some extent. If she does not win, we tend to think it will be due to a lack of votes rather than scores. With that, if you love her and want her to vote, be sure to vote hard.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

