Dancing with the Stars 33: Why was Jenn Tran eliminated?

Tonight, Dancing with the Stars 33 gave us the most shocking elimination of the season — how do you send out Jenn Tran now? Also, why do you send out Jenn Tran now?

We are still trying to process what it is that we saw here, but let’s do our best to give it at least a tiny bit more clarity. We knew that the former Bachelorette was not going to win the season, and that’s been clear just from scores alone for a good while now. However, we 100% thought that she would make it another week or two and frankly, she deserved to! Dwight Howard should have exited tonight.

So why did this happen? Well, Dwight and Daniella’s dance was flashy, even if it did not require as much from him in terms of technique. He has a popular pro known for great choreography, and he is arguably the most famous person left this season. (There is also just the novelty that comes with him being an extremely tall person, which is rare for the show.) Meanwhile, Jenn is most just known for Bachelor Nation, but we honestly thought she’d get more support after how terribly she was treated at the end of her season.

Does Dwight staying mean that he’s a favorite to win? Not necessarily. He just had a really emotional moment tonight and likely got a little bit of a lift. Joey Graziadei is likely the favorite at this point alongside Chandler Kinney, but some of the other contestants are close enough that we could be due for a somewhat emotional end to the season. The #1 thing that we want right now is mostly just whoever wins truly deserves it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Dancing with the Stars, including more on tonight’s elimination

Are you still shocked that Jenn Tran was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars 33 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back here to make certain you don’t miss any other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







