Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 7 results: Who was eliminated?

Tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 33 episode was themed around Halloween, but not everyone got a treat at the end. Someone had to be eliminated before we get into the home stretch of the season, and it has to stink to get the boot at this point, and after making it so far.

What did we think was going to happen entering the night? The easy prediction to make was that this would mark the end of Dwight Howard’s time on the show and for a pretty understandable reason: He was the worst dancer left. While he is one of the more famous people who is a part of this season, you also have to remember that he isn’t one of those athletes famous for staying with one team forever. This is not a Heinz Ward or Donald Driver situation. He may have fans, but does he really have that many fans?

Away from Dwight, we’re at the point in the season where there is no easy or predictable elimination. You could argue that Jenn Tran or Stephen Nedoroscik could be the victims of a surprise elimination for a couple of reasons, with the biggest one being that they haven’t had a breakout dance yet … or, at least that was the case entering tonight.

Our pre-show sentiment was that Joey Graziadei and Chandler Kinney were the most likely top two, but the show has shocked us before…

