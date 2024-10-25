Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 7: Nightmare Week spoilers

Next week you are going to have a chance to see Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 7 air, and this one is going to be especially fun. After all, it is Halloween Week! Or, to be more specific, ABC is billing this as “Nightmare Week” where the remaining Stars are going to take on personal nightmares in some shape or form.

We tend to imagine for both the costuming department and then also the pros, this has to be a field day to do some really creative some. We’ve seen some truly iconic routines come out of the show at this point, with Iman Shumpert’s routine with Daniella Karagach being thought of as one of the best ones of the past several years. Whoever embraces the theme the best will likely be the one who generates the best scores.

Below, you can see all of the dancers and styles below…

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform an Argentine Tango to “Poison” by RAVN based on his nightmare: snakes.

“The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform an Argentine Tango to “Ramalama (Bang Bang)” by Róisín Murphy based on his nightmare: ventriloquist dolls.

NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Contemporary to “Ring Around The Rosie” by District 78 featuring Natalia Lillee where Dwight becomes the nightmare: the boogeyman.

TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Secret” by Denmark + Winter based on her nightmare: creepy dolls.

Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Tango to “Psycho Killer” by Miley Cyrus based on her nightmare: psycho killers.

Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Contemporary to “I Ran (So Far Away)” by Hidden Citizens based on his nightmare: the dark..

“The Bachelorette” Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Contemporary to “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo based on her nightmare: vampires.

We’ll be honest: Jenn feels like she’s got the inside track on this just on the basis of the routine alone. Daniella of course has the reputation as well, and that’s where we think that almost anything could happen.

