Dancing with the Stars 33: Who was eliminated, episode 6?

Even thought Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 6 was Disney Night, we still came into the magical night expecting an elimination. This is what happens on this show!

Going into it, we’ll admit that the list of candidates felt fairly low. Dwight Howard was the easiest person to predict, mostly because the novelty around his size was starting to wear off; also, everyone else left is a better than him on the dance floor! While neither Phaedra Parks nor Jenn Tran have had some breakout performance, we also felt like they had more fans.

Still, you could also concede that after Brooks Nader’s elimination, this show has truly headed into a fairly unpredictable direction now. Most of the people sent home have been those you could have predicted for one reason or another; things are different now. Everyone left either has a popular pro, a good fan following, or is simply a fantastic dancer.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

