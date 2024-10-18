Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 6: Disney Night spoilers!

As you prepare to see Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 6 on ABC on Tuesday, the show is bringing back a familiar theme: Disney Night! This will be a celebration of the company’s movies and songs, and that means of course a lot of nostalgic songs (and of course cross-promotion).

Now, we will be the first to admit that we love nothing more than to see some songs of the nineties represented — however, then we remember that a long of younger viewers may have different preferences! The era of The Lion King, Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid is far from the only golden age for Disney, and here you are going to be seeing everything from 101 Dalmatians to even Deadpool & Wolverine from earlier this year.

Without further ado, check out all of the solo dances being performed on Dancing with the Stars this week below…

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Jazz to “Bye Bye Bye” from “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

“The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Samba to “Trashin’ the Camp” from “Tarzan.”

NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Tango to “When Can I See You Again?” from “Wreck It Ralph.”

TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Paso Doble to “We Own the Night” from “ZOMBIES 2.”

Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Jazz to “Surface Pressure” from “Encanto.”

Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Charleston to “A Star Is Born” from “Hercules.”

Reality royalty Phaedra Parks and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Jazz to “Cruella de Vil” from “101 Dalmatians.”

“The Bachelorette” Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Rumba to “Kiss the Girl” from “The Little Mermaid.”

Now, does anyone else think that Danny easily has a leg up doing a song that is this viral? Obviously, Jenn and Phaedra have some awesome songs in here as well. Dwight is the one who probably needs the biggest performance, mostly because he’s had some of the lowest scores of anyone remaining the past couple of weeks.

