Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 5: Who was eliminated?

Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars 33 tonight on ABC? You can easily argue that this is a week you would’ve wanted to see everyone stay. It was Dedications Week! The whole purpose of the episode was to get to know everyone so much better.

Of course, here is where we tell you that trying to figure out who was going to stay was incredibly difficult, given that Eric Roberts and Reginald VelJohnson were already eliminated. Nobody left was a bad dancer by any means, though some were weaker than others. Dwight Howard, Phaedra Parks, and Brooks Nader are probably a step behind some of the others skill-wise and yet, they each have angles that could help them stay. The first two seemingly have big audiences; meanwhile, Brooks is someone who has generated headlines aplenty thanks to her relationship with Gleb.

So what actually happened tonight? Well, most of the results were pretty predictable, and we were equally not surprised that Phaedra managed to avoid some significant danger. The surprise was seeing Chandler Kinney still in danger at the end of the show — though then again, it was “not necessarily the bottom 3” so keep that in mind.

It was Brooks Nader who ended up getting the boot at the end of the episode — and are we shocked? Hardly. For starters, we do think that the whole “are they together or not?” story with her and Gleb was starting to wane on people; also, the show did them almost no favors by having her performance (which included her sisters at the start) air after Derek and Hayley Hough’s emotional routine together — it was never going to compare to that no matter how hard they tried.

