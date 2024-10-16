Dancing with the Stars 33: Danny Amendola’s Mike Leach tribute

After weeks of being in the middle of the pack on Dancing with the Stars season 33, is Danny Amendola now a serious contender?

Well, we will say that his contemporary routine on tonight’s new episode was a pretty perfect encapsulation of why a lot of athletes do well on this show. It takes a lot of physical commitment to handle training for these routines and over time, they learn more about the artistry. Contemporary routines are a great showcase of that, and add to it a Dedications theme this week that lets people become vulnerable.

What helped Danny in this particular environment was allowing him to really channel some emotion from his past into the present, especially when it comes to losing someone in Mike Leach who he held near and dear to his heart. Leach was his coach back at Texas Tech, and it was a real reminder that sometimes, these people are a part of athletes’ entire lives even if they only coach them for 3-4 years a lot of the time. Who would’ve thought there would be a contemporary routine dedicated to Mike Leach on this show? Yet, it worked, and it is also one of the best dances of the entire season.

Danny managed to generate all nines from the judges, a great reminder that hard work will be rewarded by this panel. He also seemed to really take the advice from Carrie Ann Inaba to heart. We will say that we didn’t quite think that he was going to be anywhere near as good as this before the season and now, we have to start to take him a little more seriously as a contender long-term on the season.

Related – Be sure to get some other thoughts about Dedications Week on Dancing with the Stars

Do you think that Danny Amendola is a favorite to potentially win Dancing with the Stars season 33?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates on the show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







