Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 5 spoilers: Dedications Week

As you prepare for Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 5 to arrive on ABC this coming Tuesday, the show is bringing to us another theme. This time around, though, it is more about emotional storytelling than a tribute to an iconic TV show or type of music.

(Luckily, this also means no more Gene Simmons in the ballroom after that mess a few days ago.)

For the upcoming episode, all of the remaining contestants are going to be performing dance routines that are dedicated to someone important in their lives. In some cases, it will be multiple people — in others, it will be an individual person. (Hilariously, one is dedicated to Taylor Swift — it is a smart move for votes, no?)

Without further ado, let’s get into some of the choices per Entertainment Weekly.

Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a contemporary dance to “Unsteady (Erich Lee Gravity Remix),” by X Ambassadors, and dedicate the routine to former NCAA head football coach Mike Leach.

Bachelor alum Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Viennese waltz to “Lose Control,” by Teddy Swims, while dedicating the routine to Graziadei’s fiancée, Kelsey Anderson.

NBA champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a rumba to Howard’s song “Shoot for the Stars,” dedicating the routine to his children.

TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a contemporary to “I Hope You Dance,” by Lee Ann Womack, dedicating the routine to Kinney’s mother.

Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a rumba to “My Way,” by Yseult, dedicating the routine to the U.S. women’s national rugby sevens team.

Model and cover girl Brooks Nader and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a salsa to “Mi Gente,” by J Balvin and Willy William, dedicating the routine to Nader’s sisters.

Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform an Argentine tango to “Seven Nation Army,” by the White Stripes, and dedicate the routine to men’s gymnastics.

Reality royalty Phaedra Parks and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a rumba to “Because You Loved Me,” by Céline Dion, dedicating the routine to Parks’ mother.

Bachelorette alum Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber will perform a foxtrot to “The Archer,” by Taylor Swift, dedicating the routine to Swift.

We are today years old learning that Dwight Howard has performed music at some point in his career — the rest of the choices, meanwhile, are a little more expected. Obviously, it makes sense for Joey to do a dance for Kelsey — however, who thought Mike Leach would be referenced on this show?

Which one of these Dancing with the Stars 33 performances are you most eager to see?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

