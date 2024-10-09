Dancing with the Stars 33: Eric Roberts, Reginald VelJohnson eliminated

We knew entering tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 33 episode that there was going to be a double elimination at the end.

On paper, this proved to be a hard one to figure out on the basis of scores. Reginald VelJohnson was the worst-scored contestant on Monday, but he’s also extremely likable and popular. Dwight Howard had an off night, meanwhile, but he’s such an interesting contestant due to his size. It would not be a shock if both of them ended up being safe.

Meanwhile, the people we were the most concerned about entering the results tonight were Eric Roberts, Brooks Nader, and Danny Amendola. Why these three? Well, Eric is one of the weaker dancers, and we’re just not sure what his fanbase is. Also, Brooks wasn’t super well-known among diehard Dancing with the Stars fans heading into the season, and most of her story has been about the supposed “showmance” between her and her partner Gleb. Finally, Danny just seems like one of the more forgettable NFL players the show has had over the years, even if he does have a great partner in Witney Carson.

Have no fear, as we’re about to get more into the results here soon.

So, what actually happened?

After the routines tonight, it felt easy to say that we’d probably be losing Eric, but who would join him? The final couple declared safe tonight was Ilona and Alan, which meant that Eric and Reginald were sent out of the competition.

As someone who loves Reginald, this was sad to see him go; however, at the same time he gets to leave before people start clamoring for him to go. This was a perfect send-off to him in that way, and Eric did seem really grateful to have this experience.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

