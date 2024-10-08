Dancing with the Stars 33: Is Joey Graziadei the week 3 favorite?

Out of everyone entering Dancing with the Stars season 33, who would have thought that Joey Graziadei would be such a surprise?

First and foremost, remember that most of the Bachelor men to be on the show over the years have hardly been this coordinated. A lot of them come across as stiff or struggle with the performance aspect of it. Yet, Joey just seems natural! Some of it may be due to his athletic background; he also noted on the show tonight that he was a cheerleader in high school, so that may be helping him with his choreography and performance.

This jive on Soul Train Night was nothing short of spectacular, and it also proved to be the first 9’s of the season! He ended with a 34 in total, which put him atop the leaderboard at the time of his routine. We also think he’s helped further by having a partner in Jenna Johnson who is an experienced choreographer and seems to know great ways to help him shine.

Now, can Joey keep this up for the majority of the season? We know that it is a high bar to hit but ultimately, we tend to think that he can! He feels like he’s competitive enough to want to get better at every single turn, and it also feels like he is going to have a huge chunk of Bachelor Nation at his back. He is one of the few leading men the past few years who actually managed to end his season as popular and well-liked as he was going into it, and that is a really hard thing to do when it is so easy for a lot of people to be in a position where they have to break hearts.

