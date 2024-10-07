Dancing with the Stars 33: Is there an elimination tonight, 10/7?

Is there an elimination tonight on Dancing with the Stars 33? At this point, it is certainly fair to call this a pretty unusual schedule for the show so far this season.

After all, tonight’s tribute to Soul Train is actually the first episode for the ballroom competition in the past 13 days. It is also one that technically taped last week, which makes this a rare instance where the show is not actually live. What happened here is that DWTS was delayed due to the Vice-Presidential debate, but the show kept the same production schedule to ensure that the contestants would still have a chance to properly learn multiple routines. Remember that Tuesday night is going to be another show, with the theme there being a tribute to hair metal.

So let’s get back to the subject of an elimination now, shall we? Because of the fact that this Dancing with the Stars episode has already taped, there was really no way for there to be results or a public vote. Because of this, we are going to be getting a double-elimination it seems tomorrow night. This is similar to what we had over the first couple of weeks of the season, so there’s another opportunity to see everyone have multiple routines.

Even if circumstances are dictating this elimination format at the moment, we’re honestly not mad about it! After all, it is giving people like Reginald VelJohnson four chances to perform, which we appreciate since he is so endearing … though obviously not the best of the season. He will likely be out well before the finale, but we’re happy to see him last however long he can until then. Chandler Kinney, at least in terms of technique, should be considered the favorite.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

