Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 3 spoilers: Soul Train Night

After a week off the air Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 3 is set to premiere on ABC Monday night — want to know more about it?

Well, the first thing that we actually should point out here is the simple fact that technically, this episode (a tribute to Soul Train) actually filmed last night. It would be too much to have celebrities learn two routines this early on in the season and because of that, this schedule makes the most sense. We know that this is a series that prides itself on being live, but every now and then, things happen! (The Vice Presidential Debate is the reason why things were pushed back.)

Without further ado, let’s share some of the dance styles and song choices…

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Foxtrot to “Dancing Machine” by Jackson 5.

“The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Jive to “Shout” by The Isley Brothers.

NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Cha Cha to “Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind & Fire.

TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Cha Cha to “It’s Tricky” by Run-DMC.

Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Foxtrot to “Lady Marmalade” by LaBelle.

Model and cover girl Brooks Nader and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Rumba to “Sexual Healing” by Marvin Gaye.

Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Quickstep to “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder.

Reality royalty Phaedra Parks and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Quickstep to “Think” by Aretha Franklin.

Movie star Eric Roberts and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Foxtrot to “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green.

“The Bachelorette” Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Fallin’” by Alicia Keys.

Sitcom and movie actor Reginald VelJohnson and pro Emma Slater will perform a Foxtrot to “I Can See Clearly Now” by Johnny Nash.

There are a lot of great songs in here! The person we’re the most worried about is Eric, but that’s just because we tend to think he was on the cusp of elimination last week and could be again soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

