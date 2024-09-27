Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 3 return date at ABC

What is going to be happening in regards to Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 3 at ABC? There is a reason for at least a little confusion at present.

After all, this is a dance competition that is really constructed to be a weekly event; however, that is not actually how things are going to play out the next couple of weeks. Here’s the context: The Vice Presidential Debate is coming around the corner, and this is going to be something that augments the schedule. There is no episode next week at all.

So what is the plan instead? Well, Dancing with the Stars is going to return with a new episode on Monday, October 7, one that is currently designed to be a tribute to Soul Train. Meanwhile, the following night (October 8) will be Hair Metal Night. This makes it so that you are not getting any less episodes; things are just changed around due to what is going on within the schedule.

With Anna Delvey out of the competition, we do imagine that the show is going to be far less controversial moving forward. Chandler Kinney looks to be the clear favorite based on dance ability alone, but there could still be some surprise contenders that are worth watching out for. Take, for starters, Stephen Nedoroscik and Ilona Maher each having big fanbases following the Olympics. Or, fact that Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran have Bachelor Nation at their back. Dwight Howard has been probably the most pleasant surprise, at least when it comes to who he has turned out to be versus how he thought he was going to perform when he was first announced to be a part of the show earlier on this season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

