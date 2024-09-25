Dancing with the Stars 33: Tori Spelling, Anna Delvey eliminated

The first Dancing with the Stars 33 elimination took place tonight, and the stakes were doubled by two people leaving the ballroom. Who was sent packing?

Going into the episode, it felt pretty clear that Anna Delvey and Eric Roberts were the most likely people to be sent out. However, Eric did improve this week and was able to also show a more vulnerable side leaning into the dance. Anna is always going to be controversial, though, and there are going to be some people who never want to vote for her under any circumstance.

So what actually happened tonight? Well, Anna was eliminated tonight, not that this was all that much of a shock. We think she saw it coming. However, Tori Spelling? We did not think she would make it long-term, but we certainly thought she would be there for another reason.

Now, Anna’s elimination is easy to chart: She was controversial from the start, and she did herself no favors with how she presented herself. Did she have an attitude at times? It felt that way, but some of it may also just be a really dry sense of humor. It doesn’t really matter: She was never going to win and it’s hard to really do well on this show when your claim to fame involves your past legal troubles.

If there is one thing that did bum us out tonight, it was leaving Reginald VelJohnson until the very end of the results! We don’t think that he is super-long for the show but at the same time, we do tend to think that audiences are going to be excited to have him around for at least the next few weeks.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

