Dancing with the Stars 33 week 2: Is Chandler Kinney the favorite?

We knew that week 2 of Dancing with the Stars 33 gave some opportunities for contenders to better establish themselves. With that, is it fair to say that Chandler Kinney is the clear favorite?

Well, at this point, the actress seems to clearly have a leg up on the rest of the competition when it comes to pure skill. As a performer she seems to understand fully what it means to be onstage in front of an audience. She also knows how to tell a story. She had a great choice of song here from Barbie, and she also has a partner in Brandon Armstrong who seems fully committed to making the most of this season. Just remember that this is a guy who often has not had the strongest celebrities, and he’s also been up against it since he has not always been the most popular pro.

So while we do think that Brandon and Chandler have a great chance of winning the show, nothing feels like a sure thing. This is a show that has had a lot of surprise exits over the years, and you have to remember here that Bachelor Nation is also a huge voting block and that has helped a lot of people over the years. A lot of people are inevitably going to get better over the season goes along.

Yet, for the time being, Chandler is in a spot where she stands above a lot of the rest of the competition, and we do think that the best thing for her would be to do some really daring and creative routines. The more that this happens, the more memorable she is going to be here as a contestant overall.

Related – Be sure to get some more Dancing with the Stars updates now, including full details on tonight

What did you think about Chandler Kinney’s performance on Dancing with the Stars 33 tonight?

Do you think that she is the clear favorite at this point? Share right now in the comments! Also, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







