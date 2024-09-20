Dancing with the Stars 33 week 2: Spoilers for Oscars Night

For those not presently aware, Dancing with the Stars 33 week 2 is going to be a tribute of sorts to the Oscars. What is that going to look like? Well, think in terms of popular movie songs and, hopefully, some memorable routines.

Now, at the end of the episode, we should note that there will be a double elimination — and that the scores / votes from the premiere are going to be paired up with what happens on Tuesday night. There are some inspired choices for the stars and pros! Then, there are also some that are baffling.

If you want to know more, take a look below…

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Jive to “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins.

Fashionista and entrepreneur Anna Delvey and pro Ezra Sosa will perform a Quickstep to “Suddenly I See” by KT Tunstall.

“The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Rumba to “Shallow” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper.

NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Foxtrot to “City Of Stars” by Ryan Gosling.

TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Rumba to “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish.

Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Salsa to “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life” by Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes.

Model and cover girl Brooks Nader and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Quickstep to “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton.

Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Paso Doble to “Superman – Main Theme” by The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra.

Reality royalty Phaedra Parks and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Foxtrot to “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” by Jennifer Hudson.

Movie star Eric Roberts and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Waltz to “The Godfather Waltz” by Nino Rota & Carlo Savina.

TV icon Tori Spelling and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Rumba to “This Is Me” by Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble.

“The Bachelorette” Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Tango to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)” by Fergie, Q-Tip & GoonRock.

Sitcom and movie actor Reginald VelJohnson and pro Emma Slater will perform a Paso Doble to “Ode To Joy” by Beethoven.

Just from looking at this alone, we see zero reason to think that our premiere prediction will change. Eric and Anna seem like the two most likely to be sent out — for Anna in particular, it feels like she’d have more of a chance if she had a particularly intense style of dance. Quickstep isn’t it.

On the positive side, Joey has a great choice! Also, Stephen’s Superman dance could end up being the highlight of Rylee’s entire time on the show so far.

Related – See more thoughts on the Dancing with the Stars 33 premiere

What do you think about these Dancing with the Stars 33 week 2 choices?

Share right now in the comments, and also come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







