Dancing with the Stars 33: Anna Delvey closes premiere

There is no desire that Dancing with the Stars 33 generated a lot of controversy the moment that they cast Anna Delvey. The idea that she was labeled as a “fashionista and entrepreneur” certainly generated some sort of reaction online!

In reality, of course most know her as the inspiration for Netflix’s Inventing Anna, and for the fact that she still has to wear an ankle monitor while she performs some of her routines. Sure, it is 100% true that she, Ezra Sosa, and the producers have managed to bling all of this out to a certain extent, but is this unique or obnoxious? We could sit here and give all sorts of opinions, but the reality here is that the folks at home are going to be the ones to figure this out. Anna claims that she wants to turn opinions around of her.

At the end of the day, the judges bear a certain amount of weight and if she is a good dancer, she could last a little while … but is she good? Well, results are mixed after the first routine. She does feel like there is some actual potential here, but there was a certain tentativeness to her movement. You could see that she was not entirely comfortable out there performing in front of an audience, and we’re not sure that this is going to change. It also probably did not help that the audience was not altogether comfortable watching her perform; the energy in the room change the moment she came out. Carrie Ann even called that out!

Also, we’re not sure that America is going to get her sense of humor, which is clearly super sarcastic and deadpan. We don’t think she’s going to be around for long.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

