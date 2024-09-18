Dancing with the Stars 33: Is Dwight Howard premiere’s big shock?

We will be honest about Dwight Howard entering the Dancing with the Stars 33 premiere — we were convinced he wouldn’t be good. While he may be paired with arguably the show’s best pro in Daniella Karagach, he’s also nearly seven feet tall. How do you choreograph for someone who is that tall? Sure, she managed to with Iman Shumpert, but he’s almost short compared to the NBA center!

Yet, now that we’ve seen Dwight’s full performance, it feels almost fair to say that Dani may be able to make almost anyone on this show look good. She found a way to choreograph around the height disparity. Also, he managed to bring a lot of enthusiasm to the dance as well! Sometimes, athletes have a tendency to come across as stiff or too concerned to show off their personality; that did not happen here at all.

We can’t speak to how well this routine will translate into anything Dwight has coming up that requires more of a consistent hold; he is still going to have some problems with certain routines. His entire run this season is going to be based almost entirely around creativity and finding a way to compensate for the things that he will have a disadvantage at naturally.

The good news for him is that Dani has made it extremely far in multiple seasons for a reason — she brings the best out of her partners and forces them to be great. It helps with Dwight that she also has someone who has been playing professional basketball for so many years running and is used to putting in this sort of day-to-day grind. He finished this performance with a 22, which put him into the upper echelon of people we saw over the course of the night.

