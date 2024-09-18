Dancing with the Stars 33 premiere: Joey Graziadei opens show!

Tonight on ABC, the Dancing with the Stars 33 premiere officially arrived, and Joey Graziadei had the challenge of opening the show.

Now, there is one thing that we have said over the years about the first routine: It is almost impossible to score higher than a 21 total. The judges are never too high on the first routine. Instead, this is more of just a tone-setter and a benchmark for everyone else to try and follow.

The good thing about Joey is that he carries with him such a winning personality and enthusiasm. There’s a reason why he is one of the best Bachelors that we’ve ever seen on the show. He also has an athletic background and is pretty light on his feet. His routine with partner Jenna Johnson tonight was smart since it leaned a little bit into country music and perhaps appealed himself to the Nashville crowd; also, it felt like there was a little bit of cha-cha included throughout that fit what the challenge was supposed to.

Is this routine or Joey’s performance necessarily setting the show on fire? No, but it was strong of an opening routine as we’ve seen in the past few years. It does honestly feel like he could be a contender long-term here, and we could also tell within this that he legitimately wants to do well.

So what did Joey get as a score?

Well, consider us shocked (or not): A 21. If he had performed later in the night, he may have gotten a point or so higher; yet, like we said, nobody’s going to open with a better score than this. The producers also like it when there is some significant room for growth throughout the season and that’s something that they are clearly looking for here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

