Dancing with the Stars 33 premiere spoilers for Jenn Tran, cast

In less than a week from now, you are going to have a chance to see the Dancing with the Stars 33 premiere — want to know the songs?

Today, ABC confirmed both the music and styles for everyone who is going to be taking part in the premiere — and it honestly feels like a pretty perfect collection. After all, a lot of these songs are expressions of either who they are, or the story that they’ve had in the public eye.

To get some more info, just check out the spoilers below…

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Tango to “A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” by Shaboozey & David Guetta.

Fashionista and entrepreneur Anna Delvey and pro Ezra Sosa will perform a Cha Cha to “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter.

“The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Cha Cha to “Dancin’ In The Country” by Tyler Hubbard.

NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Salsa to “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan.

TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Tango to “HOT TO GO!” by Chappell Roan.

Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Cha Cha to “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” by Shania Twain.

Model and cover girl Brooks Nader and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Tango to “Piece of Me” by Britney Spears.

Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Jive to “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen.

Reality royalty Phaedra Parks and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Cha Cha to “I’m Every Woman” by Whitney Houston.

Movie star Eric Roberts and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Cha Cha to “Old Time Rock and Roll” by Bob Seger.

TV icon Tori Spelling and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Foxtrot to “Trustfall” by P!nk.

“The Bachelorette” Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Cha Cha to “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus.

Sitcom and movie actor Reginald VelJohnson and pro Emma Slater will perform a Salsa to “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men.

We’ve said this before but for now, it feels like Stephen and Chandler are probably the two favorites when it comes to dance ability. They each have the resume of people who tend to do well on the show.

Meanwhile, Anna is easily the most polarizing person on the season right now … not that this is a surprise.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

