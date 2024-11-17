Is The Penguin new tonight on HBO, November 17, 2024?

Is The Penguin new tonight on HBO? After what you just saw on this past installment, we 100% understand the desire for more. How can you not? We saw the Bat-signal in the sky, and of course it happened right at the point that Oz Cobb really thought that he had full control figured out.

Now, of course, is where we come in with the unfortunate news: There is nothing more ahead anytime soon. There is no guarantee of a season 2 and beyond that, you’ll be waiting a while to see The Batman: Part II in theaters.

So what does the schedule ahead look like? Well, the idea here is that the next feature film is slated to come in 2026 and at that point, we’ll be able to see more of what’s happening when it comes to the future of The Penguin — let alone any other characters in this world. We do think it is possible that HBO does more with Oz after the fact, but there may also be a real desire here to bring out some other characters at the same time. We know that Matt Reeves has gone with a somewhat-realistic approach and we don’t think that this is going to change; yet, can you find a way to do that with a Mr. Freeze, a Poison Ivy, or someone else? We are insanely curious already.

In the interim, at least HBO is opting to air another big franchise tonight in Dune: Prophecy. It is a smart way to continue to draw audiences — though we also don’t want them to lose their identity as a go-to destination for smart, innovative shows that are based on original concepts, either.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

