Silo season 2: Rebecca Ferguson on season 3, season 4

We know that there has been chatter out there for a good while that the story of Silo could end up concluding with a season 4. So, is that still the case?

Well, at the end of the day, a lot of what we are talking about here is still hypothetical and within that, it depends on a number of factors. For starters, you’ve got the show’s total viewership that Apple TV+ has to consider. Then, you have the budget. Once you get to all of that, you can arrive more to a point where a firm decision is made. What we can talk about here is where things stand creatively, especially when it comes to the desires of executive producer Graham Yost and and the also star / EP Rebecca Ferguson.

In speaking on all of this further, here is at least some of what the woman behind Juliette Nichols had to say to The Wrap:

“I believe that the whole story of the three books would have to be told over four seasons … And then it’s down to people loving the show and all we do is the best we can to get it out there and hope that people want more.”

Ferguson also had a pretty hilarious response when asked if the show has been renewed for more as of yet:

“We are constantly discussing [the possibility of Season 3]. It might be [renewed], I couldn’t tell you. It might not be. We might have finished it. Or nothing’s happening. I mean, I could just lie.”

Do we think that there will be more Silo coming? Honestly, it does not feel like there is that much reason for doubt here. The show is immensely successful and by virtue of that, we are hopeful that the entirety of Hugh Howey’s story will be told — at least in TV form.

Do you think that a Silo season 3 and 4 at this point feels pretty darn realistic?

