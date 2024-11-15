Silo season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Life back at Silo 18

Next week on Silo season 2 episode 2, let’s just say that we’re going to be seeing the other side of the world; or, to be more specific, a familiar one.

For the entirety of the season 2 premiere, we saw that Juliette Nichols was completely separated from her old home, and is now in what is effectively a dead Silo. However, there is someone there in Solo could have a little more insight on what happened there — and also the rebellion that took place once upon a time.

Of course, we will get to some of those answers eventually … but it’s not going to happen next week. Insofar as we can tell, the bulk of the story for episode 2 (“Order”) is going to be about what’s happening back at #18, as Bernard and all of the residents there have a chance to now think more about what they want their own future to be.

Want to get more insight now on what’s ahead in season 2 episode 2? Then take a look below:

“In Silo 18, shock and unrest take hold in the wake of Juliette doing what no one’s done before.”

Now, what these residents are not presently aware of here is that even though Juliette did not suffer in the way in which so many others have, that doesn’t mean that life outside is okay. The only different is that she had that wool tape! This means that there could be a lot of differences of opinion and/or a lot of chaos as we move forward — and honestly, our advice is just that you prepare for that.

Personally, though, we’re just happy to check in with a lot of these characters again … especially since it has been a while since we’ve had a chance to do so.

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 2 episode 2 next week?

