Silo season 2 spoilers: Rebecca Ferguson on Solo situation

As we get prepared to see the Silo season 2 premiere now in less than 24 hours, we know some of the central struggles here. Also, we are aware of some of the larger threats.

Without further ado here, why not get a little more into it? Very early on this season, we are going to see Rebecca Ferguson’s character of Juliette Nichols venture into a new structure, one that is very much different from the Silo-18 that she has called her home. While there, she will find herself interacting with a really enigmatic person in Solo, played by the fantastic Steve Zahn. Is he a friend or foe? For now, there is so much that remains a great unknown.

As Ferguson herself explains to the Radio Times, the big challenge that is ahead here is the character having to figure out how to socially navigate a situation when she has not been accustomed to that over the course of her life:

“She has to be in a situation now where she’s handling human beings, and it’s something that she doesn’t know how that works … You know, she’s up against a person [Solo] who you don’t know, is a threat, is an absolute lunatic, or is there to support and help.

“And they create a bond, and that’s very unusual, but with that comes a lot of compromise and issues and very scary scenarios. So it’s not a machine, but actually a person she has to work around.”

Ultimately, whether or not she is able to do this remains to be seen, but it does feel already that this is going to be a fascinating and pretty-different storyline from anything that the character encountered back in the first season of the series.

