Silo season 2 premiere sneak peek: Juliette breaks in

It has been a long and certainly painful wait to see the Silo season 2 premiere over on Apple TV+, but here is the good news: It is almost over!

Come late tomorrow night, the Rebecca Ferguson series will officially be back and within that, a lot of characters will be facing significant challenges. Of course, for Juliette Nichols, she will be suffering perhaps worse than anyone. This is someone who left her home at the end of season 1 and, thanks mostly to some specialty tape, has managed to survive.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

Now, if you head over to Entertainment Weekly, you can see a new preview from the upcoming premiere episode that is about Juliette discovering a new Silo that could allow her a chance at survival. However, there is a big problem: Trying to get in. The place is surrounded by dead bodies, which is a sign that once upon a time, someone attempting a brutal escape only to realize that nothing on the outside world was even remotely safe. She is now doing her best in order to find a way in, but these are structures clearly designed to keep people out.

Based on what we’ve seen from the season 2 premiere so far, we don’t exactly anticipate a lot of story beyond Rebecca Ferguson’s character. Rest assured that at some point, you will get an introduction / reintroduction to a number of other people; we just don’t think that it is something that is going to happen right away.

The one thing that does feel rather simple right now is this: The world of Silo is going to be getting even more broad and complicated than ever. Let’s just hope you are ready for whatever that means…

Related – Go ahead and get some more news regarding Silo now, including other details all about what’s ahead

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering the Silo season 2 premiere?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get a lot of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







