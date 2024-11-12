Silo season 2 video: A spotlight all about Judicial

If you are like us, then you are absolutely ready to see Silo season 2 premiere at Apple TV+ in just a matter of days. Why in the world wouldn’t you be? This is one of the streaming service’s best shows, one that has successfully built a really immersive world despite the fact that all of season 1 was set within the same structure.

As we move forward, though, it is fair to say that some things are going to be changing — but there is more to reflect on before we get there.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a video spotlight that is about one particular part of the show: Judicial. This is the group who, in season 1, maintained a lot of the secrets and worked for “the good of the Silo.” They proved to be one of the biggest threats to Juliette and the story moving forward, and it is important to reflect a little bit on who they are!

Now, as for how Judicial will factor into the second season, that is incredibly curious given that the previews indicate that Bernard may attempt some sort of mass exodus out of the Silo. Is this organization going to be able to protect the needs of the many if this society changes? It’s a fascinating thing to consider here, since this shift could actually lead the series into going down some entirely new, but still very-much interesting directions.

In the end, we just have to hope that season 2 continues the electric pace of the first season, while allowing us to get to know all of these complicated faces a little bit better at the same exact time.

