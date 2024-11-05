Silo season 2 spoilers: Show EP on escalation of story, drama

As we prepare to see the Silo season 2 premiere on Apple TV+ starting later this month, there is a chance for much more of what you love. However, at the same time there is going to be a significant evolution at the same exact time.

Take, for starters, Juliette having to do whatever she can in order to survive after coming back out into the real world. Yet, at the same time, back at her old Silo, there is a lot of carnage unfolding with big questions about both Bernard’s leadership and whatever the future could hold.

Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Graham Yost had the following to say about what excites him on the show moving forward — in particular when it comes to blowing up the world at this point:

For a big world-building show like this, in the second season the great advantage is you’ve already built the world. Now, we build the second world, literally, in stages and all of that, in sets, but it’s easier to get the story going. You can just jump in, so there’s more momentum in this season in the beginning, because we know who all these people are, away we go. That is more fun for us writing it and I hope for the viewers watching it. Annnnnd we mix it up a notch…

Basically, you can expect the action and drama to kick off right away, and there is a certain irony to it given that in a lot of ways, it felt like season 1 hit the ground running. One of the things that made it so exciting was the bold move to write out big-time actors like Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo almost right away. That did elevate the stakes in a particular profound manner … at least for those unfamiliar with the books.

