Silo season 2 premiere spoilers: More on Juliette’s early journey

What is the story going to look like when Silo season 2 premieres over at Apple TV+ later this month? In just a matter of weeks, we are finally going to get answers to the end of last season, and you better believe that is exciting!

As so many of you may be aware at the moment, the shape of the premiere is pretty simple. Over the course of that, Juliette is going to be doing whatever she can to try and figure out what the world actually looks like now; of course, she also will not have the ability to stay outside for long. The air is toxic and that tape is only going to work for so long; before she suffocates, she will need to find a place to go!

Ultimately, all of this is going to bring her to a new Silo; however, it is hardly one that is thriving. Speaking on this subject further to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what showrunner Graham Yost had to say:

“Juliette will follow the trail of bodies that will lead her into a dead silo … Juliette has a very difficult time getting into this other silo, and she’s looking for safety ’cause her suit is running out of air. The wondrous tape that Walker [Harriet Walter] arranged for her to have her suit wrapped in, that’s going to fail. A lot of the episode is about Juliette just trying to survive and the engineering stuff she has to do to try to stay alive.

“Juliette tries to stay alive in an empty silo and starts to figure out the mystery behind it … At some point she gets a sense she might not be alone. Then at the very end of the episode there’s a twist.”

We do know that Steve Zahn is going to be appearing over the course of the new season; is he the other resident here? Well, that seems to be a good guess, but we will find out in due time.

