Blue Bloods season 14 episode 16 preview: ‘The Gray Areas’

We recognize fully that Blue Bloods season 14 episode 16 is coming to CBS next week — so what more can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, the title for the next episode is “The Gray Areas,” and that alone does infer that we’re going to be getting one of the classic Reagan family moral dilemmas. Where would this series be without them? They are so ingrained into the fabric of what the show is at this point, and given that there are only three episodes left, they will likely be some sort of super-huge component into everything that is coming.

While CBS has not revealed any sort of specific info about this episode as of yet, there is no evidence at present that Blue Bloods is about to deviate heavily from what we’ve seen them do over the years. Would it be nice if the series concluded with some huge, three-part event? Sure, but that’s never been what this show is, as long-term storylines are relatively few and far between with us getting relatively similar stories week in and week out. Rather than a reinvention, the producers are looking here for a celebration.

With all of that being said, the series finale in mid-December is going to be bittersweet, based at least on much of what we’re hearing. There are 100% going to be some pretty sad moments; yet, at the same time, there may be some reasons to be joyful here, as well.

If you have not heard…

The title for the finale is “End of Tour.” Given that the show started in the aftermath of Joe Reagan’s death, the fear of another death should 100% be there to serve as a bookend for what this series is all about.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

