Sweetpea season 2 premiere date hopes, if renewed

One day removed from the season 1 finale at Starz, it remains uncertain whether or not a Sweetpea season 2 will happen. With that being said, there is an almost-immediate case for it.

After all, consider the fact that at the end of the season 1 finale, there was basically zero resolution! Rhiannon killed AJ, and was hovering over his dead body at the time in which her sister turned up. This is without mentioning that Julia is now in the wind and Marina is likely going to keep fighting to expose the truth. She knows that all the info she has is currently inadmissible, so she will have to find a way to get creative from here on out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for Sweetpea videos!

So what can we say now about when a season 2 could premiere? Well, we just hope that you are the patient type. Remember that star / executive producer Ella Purnell is poised to start filming Fallout season 2 in the near future, and given the scale of that particular series, it is hard to imagine that you are going to be seeing it done until at least the spring or early summer. This means that a possible Sweetpea season 2 would not start filming until the summer or fall of next year, which means that spring 2026 is probably the earliest we could see the murder drama back.

There is a funny bit of irony here in that theoretically, there is a chance that season 2 of this show and then also Fallout could air around the same time. Remember that in the case of the latter, this is a video-game adaptation that requires a ton of post-production work. It would not be able to be turned around anywhere near as fast as Sweetpea would.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Sweetpea right now, including some more thoughts about the season 1 finale

When do you think we are going to see a Sweetpea season 2 premiere over on Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







