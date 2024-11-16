9-1-1 season 8 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Wannabes’ details

As we brace ourselves to see 9-1-1 season 8 episode 8 on ABC next week, the first thing that we should remind you of is that this is the fall finale. This means that the stories are going to be big and high-stakes but at the same time, there may also be a chance we get a little bit of closure, as well to some of the stories we’ve seen the better part of the past few weeks.

Take, for starters, “HOT SHOTS.” Is this show-within-a-show really going to carry through until we get to the new year? That feels hard to buy into.

The title for 9-1-1 season 8 episode 8 is “Wannabes,” which suggests that it was changed from the original name here in “Sob Stories.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below gives you a sense of it:

Things get messy for the 118 following a massive pipe explosion. Meanwhile, Athena investigates the brutal beating of a man found behind a grocery store, and Bobby’s working relationship with Brad from “HOT SHOTS” just got a little more intimate.

If you need a quick refresher here, remember that Brad is on a hiatus-of-sorts from his show, and that is giving him more time to shadow Bobby. Odds are, this is going to be incredibly annoying to the character as he tries to handle this … but handle this he will have to!

As for Athena, this is a woman who is not giving up when it comes to trying to figure out how to better train the next generation of cops. We do think that she’s got the best of intentions when it comes to figuring this out, but unfortunately, we know already that this is one of those things that is by and large, so much easier said than done.

Related – See more news on 9-1-1 season 8 episode 8, including our thoughts on the promo

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1 season 8 episode 8 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







