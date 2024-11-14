9-1-1 season 8 episode 8 spoilers: A ‘Sob Stories’ struggle

Are you ready to see 9-1-1 season 8 episode 8 on ABC next week? Well, we’re both excited and also nervous at the same time!

After all, the primary thing that we should go ahead and note now is that “Sob Stories” is the final installment of this calendar year and once we get on the other side of it, we are left to wait a really long time for whatever is next. (Think March, based on some of the information that has already been released.)

While there was not an official synopsis of any sort revealed by ABC leading up to this episode airing, it was pretty clear that we would be seeing a lot of closure for some of the stories that we’ve had a great opportunity to see over the last several weeks. There’s been a lot for people like Bobby and Eddie, and that’s without even mentioning Buck and the recent end of his relationship with Tommy.

As for whether or not there’s going to be a big-time cliffhanger, let’s just go ahead and remind you of this: This is a show that loves to deliver them! Also, if you are the writers and producers here, it would be almost silly to not opt for something like this knowing full well that you are going to be off the air a really long time. You may as well give people something more to look forward to.

(The one good thing about the long hiatus? By the time the show comes back, you will not have many interruptions the rest of the way. That is something that has become, quite smartly, standard for a lot of ABC shows out there over the years. Grey’s Anatomy is going to be doing the same exact thing.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

