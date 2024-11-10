9-1-1 season 8 episode 8 will be last for 2024; what’s ahead?

We know that 9-1-1 season 8 episode 7 still has to air next week on ABC, but does it really hurt anyone to look further ahead? For now, we certainly do not think so!

After all, there is a pretty significant story to look forward to already on Thursday, November 21 — you can call it the midseason finale, or the final episode of this calendar year. Either way, it does not really matter; the important thing is that this is when there could be a certain escalation of everything that you’ve seen so far this year.

Before we dive too much further into anything for now, let’s just note that “Sob Stories” is the title for this episode. Meanwhile, showrunner Tim Minear tells TV Insider that over the course of that hour “we’ll be sort of coming a little bit full circle from the beginning of the season and closing out some stories.” Isn’t that a cause for some excitement? At the very least, that is how we are thinking about it for now.

Of course, there are a handful of interesting stories that we are getting a chance to see progress right now. For starters, you have everything with Buck now following his breakup with Tommy, and then also Maddie and Chimney expecting a second child. There is a chance that we are going to see a few huge cliffhangers at the end of this, mostly because the show will likely be off the air for months! In situations like these, we know that writers are going to do whatever they can in order to ensure that you remain invested. (We don’t think it will be all that hard for diehard fans of the show to be, but still.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

