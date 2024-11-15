Silo season 2 episode 2 spoilers: The spotlights ahead

Following the rather isolated Silo season 2 premiere on Apple TV+, we know that some things are going to be changing. Moving into episode 2, there is a good chance that Juliette may not be focused on much at all!

So, what can you see here instead? Well, there is a chance that several other characters are going to be front and center back at Silo 18, who have all been impacted greatly by what happened at the end of the season 1 finale. After all, Rebecca Ferguson’s character made some shocking moves, and that is going to cause them to view the outside world and perhaps each other differently.

Speaking in a new interview with CBR, here is some of what showrunner Graham Yost had to say about the relationships that could be a focus now:

Honestly, Bernard and Judge Meadows were a big thing to dive into. Sims and his wife — she’s just in one episode in Season 1 . We get into that [relationship] and see some twists and turns there. Knox and Shirley are probably a favorite in the writers’ room because we just love those characters, and they’re from the Down Deep. Juliette’s from the Down Deep. We gravitate towards those stories.

Then, Walker and Carla have this old love being rekindled and there’s a turn it takes in the story. They were all fun. The thing is, we had the time to do that because we’d done the heavy lifting in Season 1. We built the silo. We let people know the rules, so we didn’t have to explain what a cleaning was and all of that. We could just go.

Honestly, one of the biggest questions we’ve got at this point is just how much Bernard really knows about the history of the Silo, and also what he’s been left in the dark about. Sure, it feels like he’s got some knowledge and yet, one of the cool things about the show right now is that on some level, it feels like everyone has been lied to.

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 2 episode 2 when it arrives?

