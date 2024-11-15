Grey’s Anatomy season 22: Jake Borelli on possible Levi return

We know that last night’s Grey’s Anatomy episode was the official goodbye to Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt on the show. However, is there still a chance that he turns up down the road?

Well, for the time being, let’s just frame the message as this — never say never. Given that Thursday’s episode provided such a montage of Levi’s past on the medical drama, it does feel fair to say that the producers are not necessarily rushing to bring him back. However, at the same time in a year or two, doesn’t anything feel possible? This is something that Borelli himself is open to.

In an interview with Deadline following last night’s installment, here is at least some of what the actor had to say about what his future holds, and what showrunner Meg Marinis will someday decide:

I’m very hopeful that Levi will come back. I think the audience is interested to see what Levi is up to, I certainly am. He has so many connections to people still at the hospital, like you said, Jo, so I couldn’t imagine the birth of those babies without Levi bending the world to get there.

We’ll see what Meg does. I think we also have this wonderful opportunity to have him grow off camera, and then to have him come back at some point and really be this boss that we know he can be. We’ll see what’s in store for the future of the show.

Now, technically Grey’s Anatomy has not been renewed yet for another season … but it still feels like there’s a reasonable chance of it. Sure, the ratings for it are nowhere near what they were during its heyday, but why would we ever rule out the possibility of more? Its streaming numbers still seem to be really solid! No matter when it ends, let’s just hope for a great send-off.

