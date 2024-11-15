Fire Country season 3 episode 5: The state of Bode, Gabriela

We recognize that on paper, the biggest selling point of Fire Country season 3 episode 5 is the debut of Jared Padalecki. However, at the same time we tend to think there is more going on here than just that.

After all, remember the fact that Bode and Gabriela just hooked up! Does this mean they are together? Well, it feels like things are complicated. The feelings are there, but there is still also that lingering speech about whether or not the two are truly good for each other. How much cause for concern is really there when it comes to that? It’s at least good to raise some big questions moving forward.

Speaking on this subject further to TV Insider, here is at least some of what star / executive producer Max Thieriot had to say:

“I think that he’s really optimistic about his relationship with Gabriela, but he’s also cautious at the same time just because he has sort of been getting these mixed messages from her and her unwillingness to really put a label on it … Obviously she keeps drawing the two of them together but at the same time is quick to kind of push him back.”

If at a certain point Bode gets really frustrated, we totally understand. He obviously knows that she has feelings for him, especially since she decided not to marry Diego. At a certain point, he may worry that something else is wrong that she’s not talking about. Will he ever consider other romantic options if she waits too long? That’s something else you have to consider, and of course this is ironically when she would probably realize that she really wants to step things up and try to make something work. After all, how many times have we seen that already within the world of television?

