Chicago PD season 12 episode 8 spoilers: The cliffhanger fallout

As we brace for the opportunity to see Chicago PD season 12 episode 8, it is clear that a LOT is hitting the fan. How can it not be, based on what we’ve seen so far?

First and foremost, here is your reminder that at the conclusion of episode 7, things blew up mightily when it comes to Dante Torres and his past relationship with Perez. Not disclosing his history to Kiana Cook put her in danger, and we heard that gunshot in the closing minutes!

Is Kiana still alive? Well, that remains to be seen, but based on what Benjamin Levy Aguilar (who plays Torres) said to TV Insider, a lot is on the table entering the end of the fall portion of the season:

Is she alive? She might be dead, and if she’s dead, it’s my fault. So it is as high stakes as it gets, truly as high stakes as it gets. Everything is coming crashing in at the same time. The team could find out. She could die. I could go to prison. I could die. It’s the worst-case scenario, truly, and I felt it as I was shooting it. I truly, truly felt it. I felt all of the panic. There was no other way to do it but to feel it, which was really cool in a way, as an actor, even though it sounds so masochistic. But there’s no other way, at least, I don’t know any other way. But I was also really proud. I was like, well, if I’m feeling this, I guess I’m in the ride. I truly am. And it’s been beautiful. I’ve grown so much in these past episodes we’ve done as an actor and as a person.

Ultimately, Chicago PD was going for high stakes within this episode, and you have to prepare now as though almost anything could happen.

