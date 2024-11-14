Chicago PD season 12 episode 8 spoilers: Is Kiana Cook dead?

Next week on NBC, you’re going to see Chicago PD season 12 episode 8 — and 100%, there is a huge question front and center. Is Kiana Cook dead, and can Torres actually fix the mess that he’s created for himself?

Well, close to the end of episode 7 we heard a gunshot, and there is a danger at this point that Perez may have actually taken Cook out. Even if she didn’t, Dante has clearly made a mess for himself trying to hide the secret relationship that he and Perez had — and also having Burgess assist in keeping it quiet. They were almost made, and because of the feed cutting out (a measure of their own doing), it’s going to be so much harder to make the next move.

So if Cook is still alive, how is she going to feel about this after the fact? Speaking to TVLine, Toya Turner indicates that there will be some hurt feelings on many levels:

“I think it hurts that he put her in that situation and [did] not tell her the tea ahead of time. Like, not only is it hurtful [considering] the connection that we had, but I also think it’s dangerous. She can lose her life over something, not knowing … This is really, really, really shady, and I think that hurts, and I think from that moment, she absolutely just despises that. I think she just doesn’t like him. She doesn’t trust him anymore.”

Given that Chicago PD killed off a character early on this season, it just feels too soon to take someone else out. Also, you gotta admit that for the story now, it is so much more compelling in the event that Kiana survives — and then confronts Torres over his secret and the danger it caused for her. If they both stay in Intelligence, they will have to figure this out.

What do you think we’re going to see moving into Chicago PD season 12 episode 8?

Do you think Kiana will make it out? Share right now in the comments, and also come back for other updates.

