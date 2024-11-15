Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, November 15, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that we’ve been lucky to have the series on the past several of weeks; is that going to continue?

Well, let’s just go ahead and share the good news now — you are going to see something more soon! We are at the halfway point in the final run of eight episodes, and tonight, “No Good Deed” is going to bring back some familiar faces — and of course, give you a ton of drama at the same exact time.

To get a little more insight on what could be coming, we suggest now that you check out the full Blue Bloods season 14 episode 15 synopsis below:

“No Good Deed” – Danny and his nephew Joe Hill (Will Hochman) investigate the homicide of a delivery driver who may have been connected to an illegal narcotics ring in the city. Also, Eddie is determined to save the job of a probationary police officer who may be fired for responding to a crime; Frank faces a hard decision when he discovers Gormley is non-compliant with NYPD residency requirements; and Erin clashes with her boss, D.A. Crawford, when a seemingly rehabilated criminal from an old case becomes the subject of an armed robbery investigation, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Seeing Joe Hill back on the show is going to be fun — isn’t it always? Of course, at the center of the series is once again conflict, and it does feel like that is going to continue to be the case. We just hope that before the series ends, we get a reasonable amount of resolution when it comes to a number of these people.

Related – Get more news regarding the Blue Bloods series finale now, including a special that is airing on CBS

What do you most want to see moving into Blue Bloods season 14 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







